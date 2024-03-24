In the panorama of mirrorless, choosing your own is really complex: you first need to understand why such a product was created, and then you need to understand what functions it has, what strengths it has, and what its weaknesses are (and how to overcome them). We had the opportunity to try and review it Panasonic Lumix GH6trying it for video production, for streaming, and even with some shots: here's what we think.

Record with pleasure

The primary use we made of this GH6 was for video: having to record clips of every kind, from the more “static” ones to more particular shots, it must be said that we had an exceptionally good time.

We are talking about a device capable of recording video in 5.7K at 60pwhich they can become 4K 120p (one of the settings we most often used) or even FullHD 240p. These are values ​​that for a videomaker are the Holy Grail, an exceptional quality that can become an excellent tool for one's creativity.

Then recording on the card CFexpress TypeBwe had the opportunity to try Apple's ProRes 422HQ and 422 video codecs, capable of giving extreme image quality (removing the need to work on all this in post-production).

For those interested in slightly more lively shots, we'll take care of it Dual IS 2 image stabilizer with 7.5 stops on 5 axis of the GH6: translated, it is a double stabilization system, one on the body and one on the lens, which work together offering 7.5 stops of correction, i.e. a very stable image.

To top it all off, the exceptional possibility of record directly to SSD: by connecting it via cable, we were able to put live recordings on it, so that we could then work on them quickly and easily.

As for autonomy, we don't have too much time to produce our content considering that the drums it doesn't last more than 1 hour in 4K recording, but let's remember that using it while powered solves the root problem. Finally, including but not appreciated, the choice to maintain the contrast autofocus, something that has already been replaced on other mirrorless cameras, and which could cause some problems for the less experienced.

Finally, the HDMI output is interesting and excellent, without dropping in micro And mini various, a sharp, clear and exceptional quality image is projected on the screen, which is why such a mirrorless could easily become an excellent companion for streaming adventures.

And the photos too

Not main for us, but still important, let's start from an assumption: this Panasonic Lumix GH6 was not created mainly to take photos, and this is clear. Yet, despite this and despite the fact that it is a micro 3/4, the shots are very beautiful.

The color isn't crazy, but this is a well-considered choice by Panasonic, considering that the GH5 also had the same style, while for the resolution the basic 25 MP would already be enough, but with the high-speed mode High resolution you can even get to 100MP, leaving the camera the task of taking multiple shots and blending them together (and you can also do it freehand).

Design

We are approaching the end of this review of the Panasonic Lumix GH6 by talking about one of the things that is often less discussed, but still important: the design. Let's talk above all about how this mirrorless has moved forward compared to the previous GH5: the addition of new buttons, which allow you to start recording both from the top and the front, and the button for audio information are certainly not necessary, but welcome elements.

The tropicalized body then it allows you to have a qualitatively refined product, comfortable to use in the hand despite its weight, and therefore really interesting. What we didn't expect, however, is the fan, an addition compared to the GH5, which makes the product even more elaborate and refined.

Specifications

Sensor

Guy : Live MOS sensor (17.3 x 13 mm)

: Live MOS sensor (17.3 x 13 mm) Effective camera pixels/Total pixels : 25.21 Megapixels / 26.52 Megapixels

: 25.21 Megapixels / 26.52 Megapixels AR (anti-reflective) coating : Yes

: Yes Aspect Ratio/Color Filter : 4:3/Primary color filter

: 4:3/Primary color filter Dust reduction system : Movable image sensor

: Movable image sensor Sensitivity ISO: 50 – 25600

ISO: 50 – 25600 File formats: JPEG, RAW

Exposure

Shooting times : 60″ – 1/32000

: 60″ – 1/32000 Compensation : Step EV 1/3, ±5 EV (±3 EV for motion pictures)

: Step EV 1/3, ±5 EV (±3 EV for motion pictures) Exposure mode: Program AE (P) / Aperture Priority AE (A) / Shutter Priority AE (S) / Manual Exposure (M) / Creative Video (P/A/S/M)* / Custom 1, 2, 3, 4 / Intelligent Car

Functionality

Mount : Micro 4/3

: Micro 4/3 Live View : Yes

: Yes Video mode : 5.7K (5760x2880p) @ 60 FPS

: 5.7K (5760x2880p) @ 60 FPS Wifi : Yes

: Yes GPS : No

: No USB : USB-C (3.2 2×2)

: USB-C (3.2 2×2) Charge via USB : Yes

: Yes Touch screen: Yes (LCD 900 x 600 pixels, articulated)

Yes (LCD 900 x 600 pixels, articulated) Viewfinder: Electronic, 1280 x 960 px

Electronic, 1280 x 960 px Memory : CFExpress Type B

: CFExpress Type B Memory : SD, SDHC, SDXC

: SD, SDHC, SDXC Drums: Panasonic DMW-BLK22, 15.84 Wh

Panasonic DMW-BLK22, 15.84 Wh Weight: 823 g

823 g Dimensions: 138 x 100 x 100 mm

There Panasonic Lumix GH6 it is sold at €2,199 from the list, but having been out for some time, it is possible to find it at more advantageous prices, with cuts that start from 20% and can even go up (if you are lucky).