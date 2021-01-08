If a year ago Panasonic surprised us at CES with the HZ2000, this year it does the same at CES 2021 with the Panasonic JZ2000, a television that updates the manufacturer’s top-of-the-range position, improving a previous model that was already highlighted by many aspects, and now focuses on a user profile that, although with the HZ2000 they already had a good option, with this review they will find improvements specifically aimed at them.

The main novelty of the Panasonic JZ2000 is undoubtedly its internal image processor, the HCX Pro AI As you have probably deduced, the “surname” AI is a reference to its artificial intelligence functions, and is that thanks to the analysis of the type of content that is being reproduced on the television, it is able to adapt the output dynamically, thus guaranteeing adjust the image settings to suit the content.

In order for artificial intelligence functions to be able to properly recognize, Panasonic has trained the AI ​​of the Panasonic JZ2000 through a machine learning process with more than a million contents, so that it is able to distinguish, for example, a film from a documentary or a sporting event. In this way, and with the processor, the television is able to know which elements to highlight and how to do it.

With 55 and 65 inch versions, the Panasonic JZ2000 is built around a Master OLED Professional Edition panel calibrated by Stefan Sonnenfeld, a popular Hollywood colorist whose name we can see on top titles, such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This ensures a true color representation of the original intent of the creators of the content you are going to play on your TV.

Another very interesting aspect of the Panasonic JZ2000 is that is the manufacturer’s first HDR10 + Adaptive compatible TV, an improved version of HDR in which, thanks to the processing of the environment, it adapts the output to it. Furthermore, thanks to its compatibility with Dolby Vision and HLG, Panasonic is one of the few brands that provides support for the two most common HDR formats today.

Regarding what I mentioned about users who will notice a greater improvement, I was talking about gamers, and that is another of the novelties that the HCX Pro AI brings to the Panasonic JZ2000 is that substantially reduces the input lag, much closer to the time that elapses between the player performing a specific action and it is reflected on the screen. A decrease in latency that improves the gaming experience in genres such as shooters, where higher latency can make a negative difference.

But this is not the only novelty of the Panasonic JZ2000 for those who consider using it to play. In fact, Panasonic has created the Game Mode Extreme, a combination of several elements assembled to provide a gaming experience suitable even for esports professionals. And is that the low latency adds the HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate (VRR) and high frame rate (HFR) support, a specific image mode for gaming and, for those who use devices that use this technology, compatibility with HDMI Power Link.

The television Panasonic JZ2000 hitting the market in summer 2021 and at the moment its price is unknown, which in principle will be announced in March.

