Electronics conglomerate Panasonic is the new big Japanese company to announce a four-day workweek for interested employees. “We must support the well-being of our employees,” Panasonic CEO Yuki Kusumi told investors.

According to a report on the Nikkei website, the four-day workweek is gaining ground in Japan, with the idea of ​​not only improving work-life balance, but also promoting retraining and attracting talent. The project foresees productivity gains with a more flexible approach.

+ Panasonic reveals battery prototype to help Tesla reduce production costs

Only 8% of Japanese companies offered more than two guaranteed days off per week, according to a 2020 survey by the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Among the companies are Yahoo Japan, Shionogi, Encourage Technologies and Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, which began offering a third day off in 2017 only to those caring for children or elderly relatives.

Despite growing interest, less than 10% of Japanese companies have actually adopted the idea so far. Many workplaces link wages to the number of days worked, for example. Workers are also often hesitant to take more time off, worried that colleagues will have to make up for the time off.

