Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The filly “Panacia Tersk” won the title of the eighth leg of the President of the State Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, in its 31st edition, which was held at the Kazan International Equestrian Track.

The precious cup race was held as part of the 34th National Day Festival of the Republic of Tatarstan, with a large audience attendance of 30,000 spectators. It included a wide range of diverse activities and events accompanying the festive carnival, and witnessed a distinguished atmosphere that reflected the heritage, culture, arts of Tatarstan, and its national celebrations.

The prestigious Cup series is held with the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and his great interest in developing the Arabian horse racing industry and supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders in all countries of the world, based on the UAE’s constant keenness to preserve the Arabian horse’s journey, as it is an authentic legacy of the UAE’s national heritage.

The filly “Panasia Tersk”, descended from the lineage of (Hayaf Al Khalidiya – Brikhut Dubai Tersk), of the Tersk Stud, under the supervision of trainer Vasilenko, and the leadership of jockey Shehutdinov, succeeded in winning the title of the precious cup in Kazan, which witnessed the participation of 15 horses in the race held within the first category over a distance of 1800 meters for horses, four years old and above, and enjoyed distinguished participation from the elite and best Arabian horse studs in Russia.

The filly “Panacia Tersk” managed to lead the group of horses throughout the race, and succeeded in deciding the final turn in her favor with merit and worthiness, after the strong performance that led her to win the race title with a time of 02:07.63 minutes, while “Tawfiq” (General – Rolly Polly, daughter of Valina Des Fabrices) came in second place for the owner Chakshov, supervised by the trainer Semenov Sultan, and led by the jockey Olubeyev Hamzat, and came in third place “Lejuneur”, the champion of the 2022 edition, descended from (Carmel De Faust – Lizetta, daughter of Diligence) for the owner Bokhtoyarov Valentin, supervised by the trainer Yurchenko Vasily, and led by the jockey Kabushev Mezabek.

The race was witnessed, and the winners were crowned by Mohammed Al Mansouri, representative of the UAE Embassy in Moscow, and Saeed Khalifa Al Muhairi, representative of the Organizing Committee of the President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, in the presence of the owner, trainer, jockey, and representatives of the Supreme Authority for Horse Racing in Russia, and the management of the Kazan International Equestrian Track.

In contrast, the Iffsheim grass track in the German city of Baden will host the ninth leg of the President of the UAE Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on Sunday, in a new anticipated summit for the precious cup on European tracks.

The precious cup race witnesses the participation of the elite horse stables in Germany and Europe, as the list of participants is distinguished by the diversity of the group between horses that have proven their strength and presence in European races recently. The race is held over a distance of 1600 meters in the second category for horses aged four years and above, as the German summit brings together the elite of Arabian horses and racing champions in Europe, during the past period, such as “Jaafar, Al-Zarqa DA, Freddy B, Lightning Thunder.”

For his part, Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the President’s Cup Arabian Horse Racing Series, said: “We are proud of the successes of the Kazan station and the wide repercussions recorded by the eighth station. We congratulate the winning champions, stressing that the race witnessed a distinguished public presence, which constitutes an important addition to our racing journey for the year 2024, as the Kazan station achieved a wonderful organizational image and contributed to doubling the dazzling successes.”

He added: “The precious cup builds bridges of communication with different peoples and cultures of the world, and we express our pride in the continuous successes achieved by the event on European tracks, and reaching the ninth German station is new evidence of the continuity of the races with important successes and echoes for the precious cup on European tracks.”

He added: “The German round represents a major station in our races, through which we are keen to confirm the essential message of the precious event to support owners and breeders, and to raise the status of Arabian horses in all countries of the world.