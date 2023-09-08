The Hockey News journalist Newland called Panarin’s salary unreasonably high

Journalist Jason Newland shared his opinion about the fee of the Russian striker “New York Rangers” Artemy Panarin. His words are on the website. The Hockey News.

Newland called Panarin’s salary unreasonably high. “He has 341 points in 268 games for the New York Rangers, but they haven’t made it to the Stanley Cup Final yet. From the way their division looks, it won’t be easy for them to get there,” he explained.

Previously, Panarin entered the top 3 highest paid NHL players in the 2022/2023 season. The athlete’s salary was estimated at $12.5 million a year. According to this indicator, he took second place, losing only to Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin, who received $ 13 million for the season.

Panarin has been with the Rangers since 2019. His contract with the team runs until 2026.