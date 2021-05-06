The leadership of the National Hockey League (NHL) imposed sanctions on the New York Rangers for their post in support of Russian Artemiy Panarin. This is reported on website league.

NHL officials were unhappy that the Rangers called for the resignation of the head of player safety, George Parros, after the decision not to disqualify Washington striker Tom Wilson, who beat Panarin. The NHL said that public comments of a personal nature and degrading the dignity of a representative of the league are unacceptable and unacceptable, and fined the club $ 250,000.

The incident occurred during the second period of the meeting between Rangers and Washington on 4 May. Wilson hit the lying hockey player Pavel Buchnevich, after which Panarin jumped on him. Then the Canadian beat him and knocked him head down on the ice. The meeting ended with the victory of “Washington” with a score of 6: 3.

After the match, the Rangers, as well as many fans and professionals, called for Wilson’s disqualification. However, the Canadian received only a $ 5,000 fine.