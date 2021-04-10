New York Rangers’ Russian forward Artemy Panarin has set a club record. This is reported by the official website National Hockey League (NHL).

In the regular season game against the New York Islanders (4-1), the Russian made three assists to 93 in his first 98 games for the Rangers. This is a new team record.

The previous achievement belonged to the Canadian Mark Messier. He managed to issue 92 assists in 100 matches.

Panarin also caught up with Messier in points scored in his 100 debut games for the Rangers. Both players have 137 points each, but Panarin has two games left to surpass the Canadian’s achievement.