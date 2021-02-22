Russian New York Rangers striker Artemy Panarin left the National Hockey League (NHL) club after being accused of beating an 18-year-old girl in 2011. Reported by the New York Post.

The note notes that Panarin left the Rangers’ location amid a “politically motivated” article published in Russia. This is how American journalists described the February 20 publication of Komsomolskaya Pravda.

In an article by Komsomolskaya Pravda, former Vityaz coach Andrei Nazarov accused Panarin of beating up an 18-year-old bar visitor in Riga in 2011. According to the specialist, then the athlete was detained by the police. Panarin escaped criminal prosecution after a conversation between respected residents of Riga and law enforcement officials, according to Nazarov.

Panarin has been playing in the NHL since 2015. In 2019, he signed a seven-year contract with the Rangers. Under its terms, he must earn $ 81.5 million. Panarin is considered the highest paid Russian in the NHL.