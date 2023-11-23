Genoa – It’s a strange meeting “Panariello vs Masini”, challenge in the ring between two friends which will be staged in the theater tour on Saturday at the sold out Politeama Genovese and continues until December 31st where it will be celebrated in Livorno. A short circuit of music and comedy. In some ways it is a bit reminiscent of the shows of Dean Martin, the voice, and Jerry Lewis, the tightrope walker of laughter.

Do you like it as a suggestion?

Panariello: “Let’s hope. Also because Masini remembers Jerry Lewis much more than me. Being together on stage is pure chance. Ours is a comedy, to be told in the most intimate way. Those of Lewis and Martin were instead great variety shows.”

Masini: «I agree, we had many funny scenes from our past life together to share with people. They are stories that go beyond common imagination and if they made us laugh, it’s understandable it will happen to others.”

What Italy do you bring to the stage? Because today there would be very little to laugh about.

Panariello: “Unfortunately it’s true. We comedians are like missionaries. Virologists of the soul. We must be able, at least for a couple of hours, to reassure those who come to the theatre. There are many bad things. First the pandemic, then the war in Ukraine, now this latest plague of violence.”

Masini: «We are two minstrels. And music is a soundtrack that helps you dream of a more romantic world. I believe that art in general is salvific and necessarily addresses the social. Perhaps the pain is only relieved by lightness.”

What is your most current character?

Panariello: «Maybe Naomo. Given how the economy is going, he would give us some suggestions to save Italy and Europe. He would certainly have this presumption. He would be very suitable for the European Central Bank.”

Masini, is there a song that represents you most today?

«All those that intersect with Giorgio’s monologues. I can start with a crude theme and he, in retaliation, lightens it. Even if it is never superficial. We play a light drama that makes the audience go from tears to laughter.”

Friendship plays strange tricks, we get along for a lifetime then we start working together and argue. Has this happened to you?

Panariello: «Fortunately, not for now. The only reason that could trigger an argument is that Masini suffers terribly from the heat. This summer, in the car, I had to wear a sweatshirt and down jacket to protect myself from the freezing air conditioning. A real hell. For the rest, not even football faith makes us argue. He supports Fiorentina and in order to coach them, he would stop making songs. I, on the other hand, am a Milan fan.”

Masini: «We will never argue because we have completely different roles. But we are also united by a deep mutual respect. The summer tour strengthened our friendship. Sooner or later it will become indestructible.”

What is the biggest limit of a comedian in Italy?

«If you asked twenty colleagues they would answer you the same way: politically correct. Which became a bit nagging. Ultimately, each of us has a conscience and should know how to set limits. When I was young they scolded me for excessive jokes, and we Tuscans are harsh if we want. Today, with social media, if you commit even a slight gaffe you are immediately crucified.”

Does Panariello sing well or does he get by?

Masini: “None of the two. You are a very sensitive person, but you need a very expensive autotune. And in fact we spent the entire production budget to get him a monstrous one, which comes from Mars.”

If you have to think of a master who inspired you, who comes to mind?

Panariello: “Many. For the radio Claudio Cecchetto. For the imitations Gigi Sabani, who gave character to a character with the bare minimum. My absolute lighthouse in comedy is Roberto Benigni, unreachable. But I was very struck by Carlo Verdone who, in an interview, explained that he had actually met his characters at the bar with his friends. At that point I said to myself: I’ll do it too.”

Everything is fine now, but you also had some hard times. When did you feel the most anger?

Masini: «Never, because it is the enemy of lucidity. When she went bad I took on my responsibilities and they were the best moments because I built my muscles. You enter into yourself and begin to know yourself in a profound way. Do you know what I tell you? That’s where I learned how to get out of trouble.”