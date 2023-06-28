A 20-year-old frequent offender is arrested for the TENTH time in his Panamera.

How do you do it? We sometimes wonder that. And no, we don’t mean how it is possible that you can drive a Porsche Panamera at the age of 20. There are plenty of opportunities to make a lot of money quickly: alternative currencies, alternative music or alternative medication.

No, in this case we are referring to the fact that the person in question is a 20-year-old Panamera driver who has been stopped for the TENTH time. It is clearly a frequent offender of the worst kind. Because to be arrested 10 times for the same offense is very, eh, special!

Arrested for the tenth time

Near Zwolle, an agent of the East Netherlands traffic police stopped a Porsche Panamera. When checking the documents, it turned out that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. He once got a driver’s license, but it was declared invalid. Then you have to seriously do your best, but that aside.

The 20-year-old frequent offender in question was already arrested in May of 2023 (yes, this year). Then it was the ninth time he drove around without a valid driver’s license. The police were fed up with it and urged him not to drive now. If the driver did, ‘his’ Porsche Panamera would be confiscated.

That’s the worst part, the bum in question has the car in his girlfriend’s name. Probably because he can’t get insurance himself. The age of 20 years, a Panamera plus no driver’s license is a kind of holy triangle on which the insurance can automatically reject.

Bad outcome for 20-year-old frequent offender

But yes, the driver ignored the police and just got behind the wheel again. He was arrested yesterday in Zwolle and now the size is really full. The Porsche Panamera was seized immediately. That can sometimes have a bad outcome.

Now the public prosecutor has to look into it. He can determine that the police acted too harshly and return the car to the rightful owner. But after 10 times the same crime (driving without a license is not an offence) it is likely that the officer will decide otherwise. He can decide to alienate the vehicle or declare the vehicle forfeit. And yes, that is also possible if the car is registered in someone else’s name, apparently.

Photo credits: Traffic Police East Netherlands.

