The Panama Prosecutor’s Office requested this Thursday to justice the “maximum penalty” of 12 years in prison for money laundering for the former President Ricardo Martinelli, who aspires to return to power in the 2024 elections.

“We request (…) a conviction” against Martinelli and 12 other co-defendants, said prosecutor Emeldo Márquez on the eighth day of the trial against the right-wing ex-president (2009-2014).

“We must establish that they be imposed the maximum sentence” of 12 years in prison stipulated in article 254 of the Panamanian Penal Code, he added.

The prosecutor requested the acquittal of two other co-defendants in this trial known as “New Business”, one of the several processes opened against the former president for possible corruption during his tenure.

Martinelli is also called to trial this year for another case of alleged money laundering.

Martinelli “is the author of the crime of money laundering because he personally deposited and transferred and by person interposed money” to an investigated bank account, “reasonably anticipating that said actions constituted illegal operations,” said Márquez.

The former president criticized the process against him, stating this Thursday that it was a “rigged political trial”, in which “the prosecution took a day and a half to make their false allegations, but the unjustly accused are only given 1 hour by clock in hand” to present his defense.

“The violation of the right of one person in this wild state, called Panama, becomes the future violation of all,” Martinelli wrote on his Twitter account.

Article 254 of the Penal Code establishes that a perpetrator of money laundering “shall be punished with a sentence of five to twelve years in prison.”



Judge Baloisa Marquínez should hand down her sentence soon. Traditionally, Panamanian magistrates take about 30 days to announce their rulings.

Martinelli’s pending cases

Martinelli, 71, is also called to trial this year for another cause of alleged laundering of bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

In addition, the former president is accused of the “Blue Apple” case, a plot to collect commissions in order to expedite contracts during his term. In 2021, the former president and owner of a supermarket chain was acquitted in a trial for allegedly spying on opponents.

Despite the accusations, The former president, who leads some electoral polls, has completed the procedures to run for the May 2024 elections.

Martinelli, who owns a supermarket chain, has not attended the oral trial, after presenting a certificate of medical incapacity for a back operation.

The process for the “New Business” case (name of one of the companies used for the plot) takes place in the Second Criminal Court, in Panama City.

On May 23, on the first day of the trial, the ex-governor’s defense filed several appeals, which were dismissed by Judge Marquínez. The prosecutor’s office charged Martinelli and 14 other people for buying in 2010, presumably with state money, most of the shares of Editora Panamá América.

But this Thursday, prosecutor Márquez asked to dismiss the charges against two of the 15 co-defendants, stating that both “did not have any type of participation” in the crimes investigated.

According to the prosecution, the defendants used a complex scheme of public limited companies where different companies would have deposited a total of 43.9 million dollars from commissions for contracts with the State for infrastructure works during the Martinelli government.

With part of that money, according to the prosecution, Martinelli would have acquired the company, whose newspapers have since then had an editorial line close to the interests of the former president.

When requesting the conviction of the former president, the prosecutor affirmed that Martinelli “turned out to be the final beneficiary” of this plot.

However, the ex-governor assures that he never received “any real malice” and that it is all about “a political persecution” to avoid his re-election in 2024. “Everything is by order of Pillín,” Martinelli tweeted this Thursday, in an apparent allusion to the Panamanian vice president, José Gabriel Carrizo, pro-government candidate for the 2024 elections.

AFP