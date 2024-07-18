ANDPanamanian President José Raúl Mulino on Thursday ruled out “forcibly” repatriating migrants who cross the inhospitable Darién junglebordering Colombia, on his march towards the United States, qualifying what he had said when he took power.

“We cannot imprison them, we cannot repatriate them by force,” Mulino said at a press conference. However, when he took office on July 1, he had promised to return to their countries of origin the migrants who reach Panama by crossing the inhospitable jungle and to “close” this route used by more than half a million people in 2023.

“People do not want to stay in Panama, people want to go to the United States, and if that issue becomes a situation for us, which may happen to a lesser or greater degree, then they will go there,” added the right-wing president.

During his electoral campaign, Mulino announced the “closure” of Darién if he were elected.and in his inaugural speech he stated: “I will not allow Panama to be an open path for thousands of people who enter our country illegally.”

That same day, Panama signed an agreement with the United States in which Washington pledged to contribute six million dollars to finance repatriations and other expenses. Migration is a key issue in the campaign for the US elections in November.

Mulino’s harsh immigration policy

Upon being proclaimed president-elect on May 10, Mulino said: “So that those from there and those who would like to come here know that whoever arrives here will return to their country of origin.”

However, last week his Minister of Security, Frank Ágrego, softened his tone by stating that there was “no choice” but to let the migrants continue their journey north.

“What they [los migrantes] They are going to ask theoretically to continue and then we have no choice but to let them continue” toward the United States, Ábrego said in an interview with EcoTv.

In 2023, more than half a million people crossed this route, despite the great dangers it entails, such as fast-flowing rivers, wild animals and criminal gangs that rob, rape and kill.

The majority of migrants are Venezuelan, but there are also Haitians, Ecuadorians, Colombians and Chinese.

Trail closures

On Wednesday, the head of Panama’s border police (Senafront), Jorge Gobea, reported that the number of migrants crossing the Darien jungle has decreased this year.

So far in 2024, 212,000 people have crossed the Darien River from Colombia, 9,000 fewer than in the same period in 2023, according to Gobea.

The drop comes at a time when Panamanian authorities have closed some trails used by migrants in the inhospitable jungle, although others remain open.

“The fence has helped reduce traffic,” Mulino said Thursday.

“The internal situation in Venezuela will be an important factor” in future migration flows, he added.

The closure of the jungle passes has been criticised by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who said that “barbed wire in the jungle” will only lead to “drowning people at sea”.

“Migration is stopped by removing economic blockades and improving the economy of the south,” Petro added on his X account.

The “closure of Darien” will force migrants “to seek other, more dangerous routes to continue their inevitable exodus,” also criticized former Colombian President Ernesto Samper (1994-1998).

In June, the United States announced the deployment of a unit specializing in combating human trafficking to Darien.

A week ago, Panama reinforced maritime surveillance to control the arrival of migrants.