Models and bloggers popular in social networks began to massively publish pictures in warm winter panama hats and launched a new fashion trend. Journalists drew attention to the corresponding photos Harper’s Bazaar…

For example, stylist Maxine Wylde shared a shot in the described red thing. At the same time, blogger Claire Rose posed in a quilted khaki panama hat.

Moreover, the daughter of Hollywood actor Jude Law Iris was photographed in a fluffy wool headdress in bright orange. Fashion blogger Renia Jaz, in turn, posted a picture in a Panama hat of British fashion brand Burberry.

Warm winter hats have appeared in the assortment of various brands such as Asos, Weekday, Mango, Gate 31 and Zara.

Earlier in December, velor suits, popular in the 2000s, became a fashion trend again. We are talking about tracksuits consisting of a tracksuit and loose-fitting trousers made of velor fabric. Such kits were especially popular in the 2000s with style icons such as Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, and Halle Berry. At the moment they are back in fashion and have become relevant for modern stars.