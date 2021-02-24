Eduardo Ulloa communicated through social networks his irreversible resignation due to the scandal of sexual abuse of minors in shelters of the Panamanian State, a case that has shocked the country. The former official assured that he hopes that this gesture will contribute “to the reflection of all Panamanians with a view to working towards a better country.”

Panama’s attorney general, Eduardo Ulloa, resigned on February 24 amid numerous unsolved scandals in the country, mainly motivated by the shock that the exposure of sexual abuse of minors in public shelters has caused the Central American State.

Ulloa uploaded a video on YouTube in which he read his letter of “irrevocable resignation” from March 1 to the position of attorney general.

“We had to work with a system incapable of solving situations as critical as the well-being of our childhood, entailing an institutional responsibility, although not a personal one, for the latest events that have shocked the Panamanian nation,” said the former official in his letter of resignation.

The resignation came shortly after the Office of the Attorney General announced that it would begin to investigate the 54 public shelters in the country after 14 of them reported physical and psychological abuse, sexual abuse of minors and “inhuman” treatment.

Ulloa’s work has been called into question by this case and by another series of scandals that have not had a resolution or significant progress since he took office in January 2020 for a period of five years.

The former prosecutor could not solve at this time the causes of corruption of the multinationals Odebrecht and FCC, for which there are only two people in conditional prison and several dozen investigated and accused.

Among those accused of the crime of money laundering in the Odebrecht case are former presidents Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), accused of collecting bribes from the company, and Juan Carlos Varela (2014-2019), accused of having received illicit financing from the construction company for your election campaigns.

Several people participate in a protest against child abuse in the framework of the scandal of sexual abuse of dozens of minors since 2015 in shelters in Panama supervised by the State on February 23, 2021 in Panama City (Panama). © Carlos Lemos / EFE

Child abuse case in shelters, the main scandal

A subcommission of the National Assembly presented a report more than two weeks ago that details that since 2015 dozens of minors have been sexually abused, physically and psychologically abused in 14 shelters nationwide, where children and adolescents are sheltered vulnerability.

Shelters in Panama are administered by NGOs and foundations, but are under the supervision of the State through the National Secretariat for Children, Adolescents and the Family (Senniaf) and in many cases they are granted public funds for their financing.

The slow response of some state institutions to the serious complaint and the lack of control of these have led to a series of protests throughout the country against public management. The protesters have accused the country’s president, Laurentino Cortizo, of being too lukewarm in his reaction to the above.

So far, the ministry has indicted eight people for the abuse of minors and it is known that some of the victims suffered this type of violation repeatedly for several years.

