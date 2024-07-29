Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino announced on Monday that he is putting diplomatic relations on hold and withdrawing his diplomatic corps from Venezuela “until a complete review of the voting records is carried out,” after rejecting the results of the elections in that country, after which Nicolás Maduro was officially proclaimed president by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“The Government of Panama announces the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel from Venezuela and the suspension of diplomatic relations until a complete review of the minutes of the vote count is carried out by the computer system that will allow us to know the genuine will of the people,” said the Panamanian president at a press conference.

Mulino, who pointed out the “deterioration” in diplomatic relations between the two countries in recent years, said: “I make this decision out of respect for the history of Panama and the millions of Venezuelans who chose our homeland to live in. Out of respect for my democratic convictions, I cannot allow my silence to become complicity.”

“Our political relations have ceased, and I must say that they were not the best or the highest level up to this day. Venezuela did not have and does not have an ambassador in Panama. Panama does not have an ambassador in Caracas and will not have one,” Mulino said.

Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha explained that the “suspension” of these relations is diplomatic and that “consular” relations are maintained.

Mulino also announced that he will “request a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), as established in its constitutive and democratic charter (…) with the objective of discussing the situation in Venezuela.”

Before the president’s announcement, Panama joined a joint declaration with the governments of Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic in which they expressed their deep concern about the development of the presidential elections in Venezuela and in which they demanded a complete review of the election results and requested an urgent meeting of the OAS.

In addition, the Panamanian president announced that the country will support “regional and multilateral efforts with the aim of respecting the genuine popular will of our Venezuelan brothers.”

Protests in Venezuela after the controversial victory of Nicolás Maduro. Photo:AFP Share

Increase in Venezuelan migrants

Following this, the Panamanian president also predicted an increase in Venezuelan migrants due to the political situation in his country.

“I believe, and I hope I’m wrong, that the flow of Venezuelans will increase for obvious reasons and we have to make the appropriate decisions to save their lives and integrity,” the president said.

Mulino announced weeks ago that the result of the elections in Venezuela would directly impact the flow of migrants through the Darien jungle, the dangerous natural border with Colombia used daily by passers-by, mostly Venezuelans, on their way to North America in search of better living conditions.