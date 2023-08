01:46 FILE – Migrants line up to board a boat after crossing the Darien Gap from Colombia on foot, in Bajo Chiquito, Panama, May 7, 2023. The country has also become the epicenter of a constant migratory flow through the dangerous jungles of the Darién Gap, along the border between Colombia and Panama. © AP / Natacha Pisarenko

According to figures from the National Migration Service of Panama, so far this year, 294,182 irregular migrants have reached its territory through the Darién Gap, 50,000 more than in all of 2022. Panama’s Minister of Security, Juan Pino, assured that, only in August, more than 30,000 people have arrived, around 2,500 a day.