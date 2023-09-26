Panama will develop a Tourism Investment Guide, a tool promoted by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Development Bank of Latin America-CAF to promote the tourism business in the sector in the region.

This guide, which they already have Dominican Republic, Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador, It will be created by Panama with the non-reimbursable technical cooperation of CAF and the advice of the UNWTO, the regional financial entity reported this Tuesday.

It is a “manual that must contain the macroeconomic context of the country, the investment environment, the incentives for tourism investment, specifying whether there are special benefits in the case of green or blue investment or creative economies, which the tax regime must contain” , among others, explained CAF Tourism Director, Óscar Rueda García.

This guide “is a means to mainly promote foreign investment in tourism in Panama“, and must include “the projects of special interest that are sought to be financed, although obviously the initiative belongs to the investor, as long as it is framed in the country’s sustainable tourism strategy,” added Rueda.

The head of the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP), Denise Guillén, said that the guide will show “the 26 destinations” that the Central American country has, in addition to “updated data with other focus areas.”

The director of Tourism for the Americas of the UNWTO, Gustavo Santos, pointed out that in alliance with CAF, in addition to the Panama Tourism Investment Guide, those of Uruguay, El Salvador, Barbados, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Honduras will also be developed. .

“Our goal is that in the short plink all countries in the region have their Tourist Investment Guide“said the UNWTO official.

The announcement of the Panama Tourism Investment Guide was made within the framework of the VII National Tourism Convention (Conatur) that is taking place in the Panamanian capital.

