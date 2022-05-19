Panama will develop a refinery with energy companies to supply biofuels to help reduce carbon emissions from planes, the project’s promoters announced on Wednesday.

The refinery, which will operate in Panama City, will have the capacity to produce 180,000 barrels a day from 2024. The facility “will help Latin America and the world in the energy transition and contribute to innovation to face climate change,” he said. the President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo.

“Transport accounts for 27% of greenhouse gas emissions, and the only way to decarbonise multiple sectors, such as aviation, is to integrate fossil fuels with compatible biofuels,” said Randy Delbert LeTang, Executive Director of SGP BioEnergy, a of the promoters of the initiative.

The project will be developed in partnership with foreign private companies, Panama Oil Terminals (Potsa) and the government of Panama. According to its promoters, the refinery will be the largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production platform in the world.

The Central American country, which has a dollarized service economy, an interoceanic canal and multiple ports on the Pacific and Atlantic, has become a logistics hub for Latin America and the Caribbean. “Not only will this facility generate cleaner fuels in the short term, but its construction in a key global trade location serving more than 1,000 ports will catalyze the industry for the long term by immediately offering biofuels at a lower cost.” , said the representative of SGP BioEnergy.

The refinery will be developed in three phases, each over a period of five years, with the aim of increasing production by 60,000 barrels per day in each phase.