





01:54 A protest march against the government contract with the Canadian mining company First Quantum and its subsidiary Minera Panamá in Panama City, on October 29, 2023. AFP – ROBERTO CISNEROS

After constant demonstrations against the renewed mining contract with the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, the president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, called for a referendum, which will be held on December 17, to define the future of the agreement. The protesters denounce the environmental consequences of the project and demand the sovereignty of national resources, since the contract would not generate sufficient profits for the country.