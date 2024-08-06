ANDPanamanian President José Raúl Mulino said on Tuesday that he plans to call a regional summit to agree on “actions” in favor of democracy in Venezuelafollowing the controversial re-election of President Nicolás Maduro.

Mulino wants to attend this conference 17 countries who voted on Thursday in favor of a failed draft resolution in the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), which demanded that Maduro publish the minutes of the elections.

“I have requested the Chancellor [Javier] Martínez Acha to talk with his counterparts in the area regarding inviting a meeting of Presidents (17) in Panama to address the issue of Venezuela and to try out more actions that support democracy and the popular will of the sister country,” Mulino wrote on the social network X.

“I hope and trust that the proposal will be accepted soon,” added the right-wing Panamanian president.

The draft resolution was not approved by the OAS because it did not have an absolute majority of 34 countries. In addition to the 17 votes in favor, 11 countries abstained, with no votes against.

A day after the July 28 elections, Mulino withdrew his diplomats from Venezuela and put bilateral ties “on hold,” in response to the Venezuelan electoral body’s proclamation of Maduro as the winner.

Panama also recognized opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia as Venezuela’s president-elect on Friday, as did Peru and Argentina, while countries such as the United States, Ecuador, Uruguay and Costa Rica call him the winner of the presidential elections held on July 28.

Commercial flights between Panama and Venezuela were suspended six days ago.

Venezuelan military and police reject opposition leaders’ “seditious” plans



In other news, Venezuelan military and police on Tuesday rejected what they consider “seditious claims” made by opposition leaders in a statement, in which they asked state security forces on Monday to “enforce” the results of the presidential election, which they say was won by their candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, and not President Nicolás Maduro, as announced by the electoral body.

“The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the police forces attached to the Ministry of Internal Affairs strongly reject the desperate and seditious approaches (…) by Mr. Edmundo González Urrutia, former presidential candidate, and the ultra-right-wing María Corina Machado,” reads the statement read by the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, in an event broadcast by the state channel VTV.

Machado and Gonzalez Urrutia On Monday they asked the military and police to prevent what they consider a “coup” given by Maduro, who – according to what they said – wants to make the troops “complices” in this operation.

“We urge you to stop the regime from unleashing its rampage against the people and to respect, and to ensure that, the results of the elections are respected,” the opposition’s statement said, referring to the “repression” that protesters who took to the streets to protest against the result announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which confirms Maduro as the winner.

The opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform, claims that González Urrutia won the elections, since they have collected, so far, “83.5%” of the votes that prove – they insist – this victory.

In response, the military and police said that the elections “were conducted under the highest standards of transparency” and that the CNE “issued the corresponding results,” contrary to the claims of the Carter Center observer mission, as well as anti-Chavez supporters and a large part of the international community.

“But now they are trying to tarnish the aforementioned electoral process by using the script (…) of violence,” Padrino read, referring to the protests against the result announced by the CNE.

He also said that the largest opposition coalition unleashed “a wave of terrorism through acts of vandalism” by “the commandos” – structures of citizen organization that were formed during the electoral campaign of the largest anti-Chavez bloc – who – he said – “raided” military and police headquarters with “firearms” and explosives.

The security forces considered it “offensive” that the opposition “attempts to address the military and police officers,” inciting them to “disobey the laws” and “take the side” of history and the people, when these officials “are the most affected by the violence.”

They also considered that “these fatuous and irrational calls” seek to “crack” the unity and institutionality of the military and police leadership, but – they said – “they will never succeed.”

According to a report provided by Padrino López, at least 59 police officers and 47 FANB members have been injured, in addition to the death of two soldiers.

The NGO Foro Penal reported 11 civilian deaths and 1,102 people arrested – which the government has put at more than 2,000 – including 100 teenagers, and dozens of people injured to varying degrees.

On behalf of the FANB and the police officers, Padrino confirmed the “absolute loyalty” to Maduro, who, he insisted, “has been legitimately elected,” despite the questions.

*With AFP and Efe