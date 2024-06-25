The second day of Group C of the Copa América will have a confrontation between two important Concacaf teams: Panama and the United States. On paper, the Stars and Stripes are clear favorites to take the three points. However, the team led by Thomas Christiansen will seek to surprise.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the match between Panama and the United States in the Copa América: how and where to watch, time, date, lineups, forecast and more.
City: Atlanta Georgia
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Date: Thursday June 27
Schedule: 00:00 in Spain, 19:00 in Argentina, 16:00 in Mexico
In Spain The match can be followed live through 3Cat, TV3, Esport3 and Movistar Plus+.
In Argentina will be seen through DIRECTV, in Mexico on VIX and Azteca Deportes App and on USA on Univision/TUDN.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Paraguay
|
0-1D
|
Friendly
|
Montserrat
|
1-3V
|
World Cup qualifying
|
Guyana
|
2-0V
|
World Cup qualifying
|
Jamaica
|
0-1D
|
Match for third place in the Concacaf Nations League
|
Mexico
|
0-3D
|
Concacaf Nations League semi-final
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Brazil
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Colombia
|
1-5D
|
Friendly
|
Mexico
|
0-2V
|
Concacaf Nations League Final
|
Jamaica
|
3-1V
|
Concacaf Nations League semi-final
|
Slovenia
|
0-1D
|
Friendly
The Canaleros come to this match with all the odds against them, although there could be some hope if we believe the recent numbers. In its last four games against the United States, Panama has won two and lost two.
The defeats were very painful: 6-2 in November 2020, in a friendly, and 5-1 in March 2022, in a World Cup qualifying match. However, the victories have been sweet and in official competitions.
In October 2021, Panama won by the smallest difference in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022. In July 2023, the Canaleros defeated the United States on penalties in the semifinal of the Gold Cup.
The host team of the Copa América 2026 will seek to show the world that its project is serious and that its football has grown exponentially in recent years. This competition will be the most important test the United States will face before the 2026 World Cup.
According to the odds, the United States, along with Mexico, are Concacaf’s favorite teams to win the competition. Above these are Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia.
The Americans will have practically their entire arsenal, except for Sergiño Dest, who will miss the tournament due to an injury.
Panama: O. Mosquera; C. Harvey, J. Córdoba, R. Miller, M. Murillo, E. Davis; C. Martínez, A. Godoy; E. Bárcenas, I. Díaz, J. Fajardo.
USA: M. Turner; J. Scally, C. Richards, T. Ream, A. Robinson; G. Reyna, Y. Musah, W. McKennie; T. Weah, R. Pepi, C. Pulisic.
The United States, despite some of the doubts it still leaves in its operation, is the Concacaf team that is most likely to have an outstanding performance in the 2024 Copa América.
The Stars and Stripes team has players in some of the best clubs in the world, youth and experience. Gregg Berhalter’s squad will go into this match as clear favorites to take the three points.
Panama 1-3 United States
