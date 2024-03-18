Panama and the Mexican National Team will face each other in one of the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League. The Aztec team reached this stage of the tournament surrounded by many doubts and asking for time against Honduras in the quarterfinals.
The team led by Jaime Lozano has had performances that leave more doubts than certainties. In this context, El Tri will face a Canalero team that has had an almost perfect participation in the contest organized by Concacaf.
Below we share everything you need to know about the duel between Panama and Mexico, semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League.
You can see the game through the signal TUDN and TV Azteca.
Goalkeeper: O. Mosquera
Defense: F. Escobar, J. Córdoba, A. Andrade, M. Murillo
Medium: C. Martínez, A. Carrasquilla, E. Bárcenas
Forward: J. Fajardo, I. Díaz, J. Rodríguez
Prior to the duel against the Mexican National Team, Thomas Christiansen, Panama's strategist, spoke about the importance of this duel and stated that the Canaleros are confident of getting a good result against the tricolor.
“Personally, it is an added incentive to face Mexico. We have lost the final in the past, I have not beaten Mexico at any time, but the opportunity always comes to do so. It is an important game, the good thing is that we come with a learning experience, we will play with a stadium full of Mexicans, and it is a litmus test for my players. It is going to be a great duel.”
– Thomas Christiansen
Goalkeeper: G. Ochoa
Defense: J. Sánchez, C. Montes, J. Vásquez, J. Gallardo
Medium: E. Álvarez, L. Chávez, C. Rodríguez
Forward: C. Antuna, H. Lozano, H. Martín
In his list of 23 players to face this competition, Jaime Lozano surprisingly left out Raúl Jiménez. The Mexican striker has not been active recently with Fulham after being injured.
Outside of the return of Carlos Rodríguez and the call-up of Jesús Orozco Chiquete, there are no major surprises on 'Jimmy' Lozano's list.
Panama 1- 2 Mexico
