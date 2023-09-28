Panama exceeds the threshold of 400,000 people arriving in the country through the Darién jungle on their irregular journey to North America, an unprecedented record that shows the magnitude of a growing migration crisis in America that is being attempted to be stopped with more deportations.

(You can read: Panama will have its tourist investment guide, an initiative in Latin America)

Figures from the National Immigration Service of Panama to which EFE had access show that Until six in the morning this Wednesday, 399,606 migrants had entered the country so far this yearat a rate of more than 2,000 people per day throughout this month of September.

(Also: Migration crisis: presidents of Panama and Costa Rica will visit Darién)

This is a historical record that leaves behind the 248,000 migrants registered in 2022 and the 133,000 in 2021, and that was seen among the most critical scenarios of this phenomenon of massive and visible migration that began in 2015 with the transit of thousands of Cubans. towards the United States.

Faced with this wave, Panamanian authorities have already said that the number of people crossing the jungle could reach half a million this year..

Around 25% of the migratory flow in 2023 will be minors, according to official data. There are entire families on the move.

(You can read: Femicide in Panama: normalized violence with an overwhelming level of viciousness)

The journey across the Darien is a harrowing odyssey for migrants seeking a better life in the United States. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / CEET

The vast majority of travelers are South Americans, more than 324,000, led by Venezuelans, more than 252,000, Ecuadorians (47,724), and Colombians (13,404). They are followed by the Antilleans, with more than 39,200, Asians (27,878) and Africans (7,389).

The rigors of Darién, a 575,000-hectare Panamanian national park, do not stop migrants. At least 37 have died there this year, according to data from the Missing Migrants Project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), although the underreporting is enormous, as the organization has admitted.

(We recommend: Why is Venezuela silent regarding the migration crisis in the Darién Gap?)

Added to the deaths the robberies, assaults and rapes suffered by these travelers.

Panama is the only country in America that takes biometric data from migrants at stations located on its borders of Darién, in the south and border with Colombia, and Chiriquí, in the north and border with Costa Rica, where it also It offers health and food assistance, an operation in which it has invested more than 70 million dollars according to official figures.

Deportations to address a ‘borderline’ situation



The authorities of Panama are clamoring for more international cooperation to manage the growing migratory flow, which has pushed the capabilities of the State and global organizations that assist travelers in transit in the Darien to the limit.

The controlled flow strategy that Panama applies has prevented migrants from dying of asphyxiation in vans or being victims of sexual exploitation or human trafficking in Panamanian territory, as occurs in other countries, the Minister of Public Security, Juan, warned last weekend. Pine tree.

(Keep reading: Why is the death toll in Darién the highest since records have been recorded?)

In the midst of this crisis, On September 8, the Panamanian authorities announced the intensification of “deportations and expulsions of irregular citizens who have criminal records.”a measure that has been applied to 452 people since last April, according to official figures.

The journey across the Darien is a harrowing odyssey for migrants seeking a better life in the United States. See also Ukraine, Wojciechowski: "War is also a threat to food security" Photo: Jaiver Nieto / CEET

This same strategy, but on a much larger scale, Mexico and the United States intend to implement in the face of the crisis on their border.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will deliver migrants deported at the Ciudad Juárez International Bridge to Mexico, according to an agreement reached by both governments.

(Also: They rescue the bodies of crew members from a crashed police helicopter in Panama)

The Mexican National Migration Institute (INM) announced its commitment to “carry out the arrangements with the governments of Venezuela, Brazil, Nicaragua, Colombia and Cuba so that they receive their compatriots” and “continue with the mirror operation on the border of Mexico and USA”.

EFE