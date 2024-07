Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino said the measure will remain in effect until the “genuine popular will” in Venezuela is known. | Photo: EFE/Carlos Lemos

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino announced on Monday (29) that his country has suspended diplomatic relations with Venezuela until the results of the presidential election in the neighboring country are reviewed in detail.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed the re-election of dictator Nicolás Maduro, while the opposition and much of the international community point to evidence of fraud in Sunday’s (28) electoral process.

“The government of Panama announces the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel from Venezuela and the suspension of diplomatic relations until a complete review of the records of the computerized vote counting system is carried out that allows us to know the genuine will of the people,” Mulino said during a press conference, according to information from the EFE agency.

Panama and eight other countries (Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic) have called for an urgent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) to address the results of the elections in Venezuela.

On Friday (26), Mulino had reported that a plane carrying former presidents of Latin American countries to observe the presidential election in Venezuela was prevented from traveling from Tocumen, Panama’s main airport, to Caracas, due to the blockade of Venezuelan airspace.