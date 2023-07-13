Panama has qualified for the final at the Gold Cup at the expense of the United States. Panama was 5-4 too strong for the Americans in the penalty series in San Diego, who won the title two years ago.

After regular time, the score was 0-0. Both countries scored once in extra time. In the ninth minute of extra time, Ivan Anderson put Panama ahead and Jesus Ferreira equalized minutes later. Ferreira missed a penalty in the penalty shootout, just like his teammate Cristian Roldan.

For the United States, it is the second time since 2003 that the final has been missed. The Gold Cup is held every other year.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez cannot get the ball past Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con



Panama will face Mexico in the final, which beat Jamaica 3-0 in Las Vegas. Henry Martín, Luis Chávez and Roberto Alvarado scored for the Mexicans. Feyenoord player Santiago Giménez came in for Mexico after more than an hour, where Ajax player Edson Álvarez also came in. See also Inter qualified for the Champions League final after winning 1-0 in the derby against AC Milan

The Concacaf Gold Cup is a tournament for countries from North and Central America and the Caribbean.