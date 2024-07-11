PThe US Navy on Thursday stepped up maritime surveillance after closing some crossings in the Darien jungle to control the arrival of migrants traveling to the United States.

Security Minister Frank Ábrego “ordered the deployment of patrol boats” of the coast guard and border police “on the Caribbean and Pacific coasts,” his ministry reported on its X network account.

The instruction also establishes “the detention and delivery to the Colombian police or immigration authorities of any person who travels by boat with irregular migrants and tries to enter the jurisdictional areas of Panama,” the ministry said in another tweet.

These orders were issued after the decision of the new Panamanian president, Jose Raul Mulino, “to close at least five border crossings with Colombia,” the ministry added.

On Wednesday, the Panamanian government confirmed the closure of several irregular crossings that migrants use to cross the inhospitable Darien junglebordering Colombia.

According to the Panamanian government, these closures are intended to ensure that migrants travel in a controlled manner through a “humanitarian passage” that leads them to a shelter, where they are assisted by officials from Panama and various international organizations.

However, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petrocriticized the measure and said that “barbed wire in the jungle” will only lead to “drowning people at sea.”

“Migration is stopped by removing economic blockades and improving the economy of the south,” Petro added on his X account.

The “closure of Darien” will force migrants “to seek other, more dangerous routes to continue their inevitable exodus,” also criticized former Colombian President Ernesto Samper (1994-1998).

This jungle has become a corridor for thousands of migrants from South America trying to reach the United States.

In 2023, more than half a million people crossed this route, despite the great dangers it entails, such as fast-flowing rivers, wild animals and criminal groups.

Most of them are Venezuelan, but there are also Haitian, Ecuadorian, Colombian and Chinese migrants.

Mulino has promised to repatriate migrants who enter the country through the jungle. To this end, he signed an agreement with the United States under which Washington will contribute six million dollars to pay for repatriation flights and other activities.

The United States, which announced in June the deployment of a unit specializing in combating human trafficking to Darien, is moving toward elections in November in which migration is one of the main issues.

Wednesday’s announcements on border crossings with Panama

Panama confirmed on Wednesday that it has closed some irregular crossings used by migrants to cross the Darien jungle on the border with Colombia, in order to preserve security in that inhospitable area where criminal gangs operate.

Colombian authorities have criticized the closure of these crossings, saying it affects the “fundamental rights” of migrants who transit through this dangerous jungle on their way to the United States.

“What we have tried to establish, precisely for the respect of human rights and to guarantee their lives, was the creation of a humanitarian passage” that migrants must use, said Panamanian Public Security Minister Frank Ábrego.

This “humanitarian step” takes travelers to the Lajas Blancas area, “where they are assisted by organizations such as the International Red Cross, the National Red Cross, UNICEF, UNHCR and others,” the minister added.

In addition, in Lajas Blancas migrants board buses that take them to Costa Rica to continue their journey.

In 2023, more than 520,000 migrants crossed the Panamanian jungle, despite dangers such as fast-flowing rivers, wild animals and criminal groups. This year, some 200,000 people have already crossed the jungle, mostly Venezuelans.

Panama’s new president, José Raúl Mulino, has promised to close the Darién crossing and repatriate irregular migrants, under an agreement signed on July 1 with the United States.