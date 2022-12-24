PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama seized a record amount of drugs in 2022, the Public Security Ministry said on Saturday, as the country fights trafficking through its territory to the United States and Europe.

So far this year, the Central American country has seized 126.5 tonnes of drugs, mostly cocaine, setting a record for the second straight year.

“Panama is a transit country for drugs, what we do is a containment operation,” Public Security Minister Juan Manuel Pino told reporters this week.

Of the total seized, 23 tons were found in containers on the Atlantic coast bound for the United States and Europe.

The drugs were seized in more than 471 operations against drug trafficking, which included the arrest of 619 people, 415 from Panama and 204 from other countries.

(By Milagro Vallecillos)