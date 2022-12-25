So far this year, Panama has seized 126.5 tons of drugs, mostly cocaine, setting a record for the second year in a row.

“Panama is a transit country for drugs and what we are doing is a containment operation,” Public Security Minister Juan Manuel Pino told reporters last week.

Of this total, 23 tons were found in containers on the Atlantic coast destined for the United States and Europe.

Drugs were seized in more than 471 operations to combat drug trafficking, which included the arrest of 619 people, including 415 Panamanians and 204 from other countries.