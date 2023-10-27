In the midst of massive mobilizations in different parts of the Central American country, the Panamanian Police reported that at least 215 protesters have been arrested. They also reported that 30 businesses have been vandalized and around 25 security agents injured, although none of them face serious complications. The Supreme Court of Justice admitted a lawsuit for unconstitutionality of the contract, which will be analyzed in the coming days.

From Panama City to the west, thousands of Panamanians took to the streets to continue showing their discontent with the presidential decision to sign a decree to renew the contract of Minería Panamá, local representation of the Canadian giant First Quantum Minerals, to exploit the mine. largest cobra in Central America.

In the capital, separate contingents advanced from Plaza Porras and Cinta Costera to the vicinity of the National Assembly and the country’s Presidential Palace, where, with shouts of “this country is not for sale,” protesters confronted the bodies. police guarding the area, who used tear gas to disperse the protest. Local media They reported a deceased protester due to a traffic accident.

“We reject the mining contract because of all the plundering that they are taking of our natural resources and taking them abroad. It is not even enough to pay the state payroll,” mentioned Camila Aybar, youth environmental leader, for the EFE agency.

The anger of the protesters lies in the possible irreparable environmental damage that can arise from open pit mining.

On the other hand, the business union also demanded that the Government stop the unilateral renewal of the contract with Minería Panamá to establish a date “for the review and strengthening of the Mineral Resources Code, which allows defining the future of the country in this matter,” according to reads a statement from the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama.

The Judiciary reviews possible unconstitutionality in the contract

In parallel with the multiple demonstrations in Panamanian territory against the foreign exploitation of copper, The country’s Supreme Court admitted a lawsuit against Law 406 regarding the new contract with the subsidiary of the Canadian mining giant. Already in 2017, the judicial body declared a similar agreement unconstitutional.

This contract has the same overtones of unconstitutionality (…) as the previous one, so the Court, due to the jurisprudence created, cannot reverse it and it would be a gross error in the conditions in which this contract has been signed and approved, which now The Court declared it constitutional, said Raisa Banfield, former vice mayor of Panama and environmentalist, for EFE.

The Government of President Laurentino Cortizo justifies the delivery of the concession in that the extraction will leave a positive balance in the country’s accounts, with an annual income of about 375 million dollars. However, voices that care for the environment show that Panama has much more at stake in damage to ecosystems, which could be “irreparable.”

Criticism by environmentalists of the mining agreement

In a conversation with France24 in Spanish, the director of the Environmental Advocacy Center, Lilian González, explained that the supposed million-dollar income that the Panamanian State would receive from mining activities, in addition to being “not guaranteed” due to the multiple legal escape routes which includes the contract, They are not comparable to the environmental damage represented by the extractive project.







“We are not even guaranteed an income that can cope with the damage it causes: the loss of watersheds, the loss of rivers, of forests, are much more incalculable, and for Panama, they are more precious. They are our most precious assets” , stated González. The expert added that, historically, the Central American country has been able to develop without depending on the extraction of minerals in the territory, an extremely complex activity due to Panama’s tropical climate.

In another episode of general unrest in a Latin American town against private extractivism, Panama is in a moment of shock and uncertainty about the future of its environmental reserves. And in the face of the few responses from the Government, the unrest in the country threatens to continue.

