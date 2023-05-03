Panama, plane crashes on a highway: all saved by a miracle

Moments of terror aboard a Cessna 172 aircraft flying up Panama City, in Central America. To make an emergency landing, the aircraft is crashed on a highway near the national park “La Amistad” of the capital.

The passengers on board have resumed in a video the exact moment in which the plane crashes to the ground. Fortunately however, perhaps almost by a miracle, the four people on board, including the pilot, got out unharmed. In the video, in fact, they are then seen on the street, frightened but safe.

Passenger films their Cessna 172 crashing onto a highway near La Amistad in Panama City. The three passengers and pilot were treated for only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/8rJSMCdlYo — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 2, 2023

