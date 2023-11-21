The Government of Panama reported this Monday that it is halting for now the announced increase in the lowest pensions, of less than $350not having the injection of funds planned for the exploitation of the controversial copper mine behind the worst protests in the country in decades.

“Since these resources, as has been explained, have not been deposited in the account of the (state) Social Security Fund (CSS), we are limited in making them effective,” said the director of the Social Security Fund at a press conference. social security entity, Enrique Lau.

(Also read: Biden will send officials to a Latin American country to apply immigration measures).

This benefit for some 120,000 retirees would come from the payment made last week by the company Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of the Canadian First Quantum Minerals (FQM).), corresponding to its obligations established in the controversial law contract with the State, for the sum of 562.8 million dollars.

A woman at the demonstration against mining in Panama. See also The "National Elections" announces the preliminary list of candidates for membership of the "National"

The contract was sanctioned by the Panamanian president, Laurentino Cortizo, on October 20, after being approved quickly by Parliament, which has generated the largest protests in decades in Panama.

The royalty payment was deposited in a “restricted” account until a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) on the unconstitutionality claims filed against the mining pact is known. “No one can touch it (that money) until the future of this contractual relationship is defined” with Minera Panamá, Lau remarked.

(Keep reading: Mexico’s interoceanic corridor: the alternative to the Panama Canal that causes controversy).

He explained that the CSS acts as a “paying agent” and requires in order to make this payment effective “that these resources be deposited in the account of our institution so that we can proceed to distribute them among the beneficiaries.”

President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo. Photo: Presidency of Panama/ EFE

The Executive of Panama also announced this Monday that due to recent changes, it is contemplated to reduce the general budget of the State for 2024, prepared last July, which was planned for a total amount of 32,754 million dollars, 18.7% higher than the estimate for 2023.

(We recommend: Prison sentences for money laundering and million-dollar fines for several former ministers in Panama).

This was said by the Minister of Economy and Finance, Héctor Alexander, noting that this will be done “given the conditions that have changed in our country.”without specifying whether he was alluding to the possible end of the exploitation of the mine after the protests that have now been going on for a month.

“We are talking about a budget of a smaller amount than the one we had originally presented for consideration by the National Assembly,” He pointed out, and said that it will be like a “new budget” and that the different scenarios of its future configuration are evaluated. “It’s quite a task, it’s not an easy task.”

EFE