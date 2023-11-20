The protests that began last October continue their course after the reluctance of sectors of citizens against the exploitation of a large copper mine. With blocked roads and daily blockades, the extension of the demonstrations is already taking a toll on the economy, not only nationally but also regionally. Meanwhile, the Minera Panamá company called for opening “new channels of dialogue” and warned that it could suspend production this week.

This Monday, November 20, Panama begins a new week of instability as a result of the rejection by citizens of a copper mine exploited by the Canadian firm First Quantum Minerals, leading to road closures that lead to a shortage of supplies and hit the economy. domestic.

Within the new measures against the North American company, the teaching unions, construction unions and indigenous groups – the sectors leading the protest – called for a new national strike for this Monday. It is the second after last Thursday’s, but that one had very little support.

Since October 23, the start date of the protest, the Pan-American Highway, the country’s main highway, and other roads to cities such as Panama City have been blocked. According to the protesters, the situation will not change until the contract approved on October 20, which extended the concession to Minera Panamá for 20 renewable years, is repealed.

Four people have also died in these blockades, two run over and two others shot in unrelated events that were carried out by drivers who were harmed by the cuts.

This reticent posture continues to deepen the crisis in the Central American country, which is reaching citizens and companies.

According to Panamanian employers, economic losses are already around 1.7 billion dollars and the creation of 15,000 temporary jobs during the December holiday season has been ruled out in a territory where almost half of the workers are immersed in informality.

In addition, the blockades also damaged the supply chain, generating shortages of food and gasoline.

City of Panama. November 20, 2023.- Due to the illegal blockades by small vessels that have taken place in the Punta Rincón international port – the landing site for materials and supplies used for the operation of the mine -, Minera Panamá has… pic.twitter.com/9qhsUvdcHR — Cobre Panama (@Cobre_Panama) November 20, 2023



Under this panorama, the company Minera Panamá – a subsidiary of the Canadian First Quantum Minerals – stated that it is willing to “open new spaces for dialogue” to appease the crisis generated by the rejection of the operation of the copper deposits, which could stop “temporarily production” this week.

The company stressed that these new conversations would be useful to “address the concerns of various sectors of society” and “create lasting relationships” based on fluid dialogue.

The voice of environmentalists

According to environmental groups that have rejected the Cobre Panamá mine for years, which is the largest open pit mine in the region and has been exporting the mineral since 2019, the most effective resolution for the State is not the repeal of the new contract, but that the Supreme Court declares it unconstitutional.

Environmentalists highlight that the exploitation contract for the mine, located “in the heart of the largest biological corridor in Mesoamerica,” has the same errors that caused the Supreme Court to rule a similar link unconstitutional in 2017.

The pressure on the magistrates is continuous. Activists, young people and civil groups maintain a camp in front of the Supreme Court to force a resolution to the unconstitutionality appeals filed.

For example, the lawyers will meet at the end of this week to analyze two of the ten accepted elements.

The Government defended the new agreement, alleging that it imposes mechanisms for environmental monitoring and considerably increases tax contributions.

The Cobre Panamá mine employs 40,000 people directly and indirectly, investing 10 billion dollars – equivalent to 5% of GDP and 75% of exports, according to data provided by First Quantum.

With EFE and Reuters