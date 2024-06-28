Georgia, United States.- Panama achieved manhood today at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium after defeating the United States, host of the Copa América 2024, with a cartwheel included.

The red tide, led by the Spanish coach, Thomas Christiansen, reversed the adverse score by taking advantage in the number of players on the field and in possession of the ball.

The United States took a disservice to themselves when, in the 17th minute, referee Iván Bartón sent off Timothy Weah for inexplicably attacking Roderick Miller.

In the midst of the sadness, US Soccer surprised Georgia by going ahead on the scoreboard with a great goal from Folarin Balogun (22′) with a shot from the edge of the large area to beat the effort of goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

Panama suffered a cold shower, but with effort and character they got up from the grass to turn the score around with two chances for César Blackman (26′) and José Fajardo (83′).

Before the end, the game was level at Georgia Stadium. The referee showed Adalberto Carrasquilla (88′) a straight red card for a tremendous kick at Christian Pulisic.

His mistake created quite a mess. At the time of continuing the game, the USA made a free kick and although a man stood up to finish with his head, the Panamanian goal was not damaged again. 2-1 official.

The Panama Canal National Team tied the United States with three points and will play for their place in the 4th round against Bolivia, which will play today against Uruguay, future rival of the Stars and Stripes.

Both matches will be played next Monday, July 1, during week three of the group stage of this 2024 Copa América.

