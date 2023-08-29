Panama expects the arrival of some 49 cruise ships in the season that begins on September 1, 2023, the majority in transit operations, generate more than 11 million dollars to the national economy, the country’s Maritime Authority said on Monday.

For this new season it is expected that company cruises will arrive Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruise, Phoenix Reisen, Princess Cruise, Peace Boat, Swan Hellenic, Viking Ocean CruiseResidensea, Scenic Luxury, Holland America Line, Windstar Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Silver Seas and Seabourn, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) said in a statement.

There are a total of 49 reservations, of which 31 are for transit operations and 18 for operations in Port Base.

Some 69,633 passengers are expected to come aboard these cruises in transit operations and another 12,974 in operations at the Base Port, this last number that “doubles” when carrying out a loading and unloading maneuver.

The entity explained that a passenger in transit can consume about 100 dollars between tours, meals, purchase of souvenirs.

For the operations of Port Base the approximate consumption is about 350 dollars, which includes lodging in local hotels, so that for this season income for the country is estimated at approximately 11,505,200 dollars, according to official information.

“With the start of the cruise season, the economy is directly boosted by generating income and promoting new job opportunities in the regions that are visited,” highlighted the AMP.

He added that it also “promotes the image of the country and reinforces our position in the maritime, port and logistics sector worldwide, one of the fundamental pillars of the Panamanian economy.”

Tourism in Panama generated an economic impact of 4,720 million dollars in 2022, double that of the previous year, thanks to the arrival of 1.94 million visitors, figures that show the recovery of the sector even without reaching pre-pandemic levels.

This number of international tourists represented an increase of 141.9% compared to 2021according to official figures from the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP).

The economic impact also grew by 105.1% in 2022 after generating 4,720 million dollars, while in 2021 it was 2,302 million dollars.

EFE

