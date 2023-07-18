The former Panamanian president, Ricardo Martinelli, who aspires to return to power in 2024, was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for money laundering during his tenure (2009-2014), as reported by the judicial body on Tuesday.

The court “sentences him to 128 months in prison” and payment of a $19 million fine, according to the ruling.

The first prosecutor against organized crime had requested against Martinelli the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, that could be extended to 18, for buying in 2010, with money from the State, the majority of the shares of Editora Panamá América.

According to the accusation, the purchase was made through a complex scheme of companies where several companies deposited a total of 43.9 million dollars. That money came from the payment of commissions, up to 10% over the original contract, in infrastructure works during the Martinelli government.

With part of these funds, Martinelli acquired the communication company, whose editorial line has defended the ex-governor’s postulates ever since.

Martinelli is the person who “turned out to be the ultimate beneficiary” of the transactions and “he received a property reasonably foreseeing that it was acquired with funds related to illegal activities,” prosecutor Emeldo Márquez said during the trial.

The press release issued this Tuesday by the Judicial Branch indicated that Martinelli was declared “responsible as author” of the crime Against the Economic Order, in the modality of Money Laundering, specifically by article 254 of the Penal Code”, which establishes sentences of between 5 and 12 years.

In addition to Martinelli, four other people were sentenced for money laundering in the “New Business” case, while 10 were acquitted, said the Judicial Branch.

repeatedly, The ex-president has described the process against him as a “rigged impeachment”, and assures that it is all about “political persecution” to prevent him from running for the 2024 presidential elections.

“There are people here who are doing the unspeakable, violating the law, violating the Constitution and violating the judicial system for the sole purpose of trying to disqualify me politically,” Martinelli said recently.

“I am not going to be intimidated by those siren songs of a rigged trial, they are going to have to kill me,” he added.

The defense of the former Panamanian president has already announced that he will appeal the sentence of 10 years and 6 months imposed by a court. “Ricardo Martinelli’s conviction will be appealed within the term of the law (…) this will be a debate, at least in the legal basis that will be provided in the appeals and in local and international resources (… ) we are going to exhaust all actions,” said the former president’s defense attorney, Carlos Carrillo.

This sentence, which is of first instance and therefore appealable, also orders “the dissolution of two companies and the (de)confiscation of the shares of a publishing house, in favor of the State, as well as the administration of movable and immovable property of said publisher”, which is Editorial Panamá América SA (Epasa).

Martinelli’s lawyer described the judge’s order to “commission a medium or its operations” as transcendental, and denounced that local media had in advance and disseminated, days ago according to the lawyer without identifying them, the ruling. “This calls for the questioning and repeated violation of Ricardo Martinelli’s rights,” said Carrillo.

What will happen to Martinelli’s candidacy?

Martinelli, 71, aspires to return to power. Now, the presidential candidacy of Martinelli, who also faces money laundering charges in the Odebrecht case, whose trial will begin this year in Panama, will remain enabled until the sentence has been ratified in the last instance, which is the Supreme Court. (CSJ).

Article 180 of the Constitution of Panama establishes that anyone who has an enforceable conviction cannot be a candidate, that is to say, that there is no longer the possibility of appeal, he explained to efe the constitutional lawyer Ernesto Cedeño.

The lawyer stressed that once Martinelli’s defense files the appeal “everything is suspended” the effect of the sentence issued by the Criminal Case Settlement Court, and it will remain so until the Supreme Court of Appeals ratifies it or not.

Martinelli “this sentence (to more than 10 years in prison) disqualifies him, as long as it remains firm,” said Cedeño.

