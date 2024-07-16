Skyscrapers in Panama City, in a file image.

The National Authority for Public Services (Asep) has reported this Monday afternoon – early morning Spanish time – the imposition on two companies belonging to the Spanish group Naturgy (Edemet and Edechi) of the “highest” fine in its history for deficient quality in the provision of the electricity distribution service. The fine, of 14 million balboas (12.8 million euros) responds to the “non-compliance with the standards of quality of the service”, according to the Panamanian autonomous body that controls, regulates, orders and supervises the provision of public services of drinking water supply, sanitary sewage, electricity, natural gas, telecommunications, radio and television.

The regulator ordered the two companies—Empresa de Distribución Eléctrica Metro-Oeste (Edemet) and the Empresa de Distribución Eléctrica Chiriquí (Edechi)—to apply a credit of 3.6 million and 10.7 million dollars, respectively, in favor of their clients affected by non-compliance in the quality of service.

“We are working towards a comprehensive transformation of public services in the country,” said Rodríguez Crespo, who also urged all concessionaire companies to improve the quality of public services for the benefit of Panamanians, according to official information.

In Panama, a country of 4.2 million inhabitants, there are three electricity distribution companies: Edemet (Naturgy), which has 568,000 customers; Ensa (535,000); and Edechi (Naturgy), with 182,000 customers. Thus, the second largest market for Naturgy’s electricity sectoronly behind Spain and ahead of Argentina. Last year, the company he presides Francisco Reynes gross operating profit of €175 million was recorded there, 22% more than in 2022.

The Spanish energy company has been present in Panama since 1998, when it landed still under the banner of Unión Fenosaand operates in both the distribution market and the electricity generation market. It also has a division (Naturgy Services) that operates in the free market. In January, the company announced an investment of 630 million dollars (almost 580 million euros) over the next four years to “improve the country’s electricity distribution network.” The funds, it said at the time, would be used to improve the quality and maintenance status of the network, including the “development of new circuits and substations.”

Electricity rates in the Central American country rose between 2% and 15% in the first half of the year, driven by the drought and the high price of natural gas. In Panama, power outages are constant, which can sometimes last for hours and generate recurring complaints from users, including street closures to demand better service.

The new Panamanian president, the right-wing Jose Raul Mulinowho took office on the 1st, has publicly complained about the failures in the electricity supply and has promised measures to “restore order” and ensure that the state concessionaires that distribute electricity offer a good service. Faced with this situation, Mulino has instructed the personnel appointed to Asep “that one of the first actions is to begin to restore order in all these companies that have a public service, to remember that they are state concessionaires, and the State is Panamanians.”

