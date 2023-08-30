Panama extradited three men, a Canadian citizen, a Colombian and a Venezuelan, to the United States. These people face charges of electronic fraud and money laundering on US soil, according to information provided by the National Police (PN) of Panama.

The extradition operation materialized on Tuesday, marking a significant step in collaboration between nations to combat transnational financial crimes. The names of the three men in question have not been revealed so far.

The original arrests took place on August 2. as part of the international joint operation called ‘pyramid’. This operation was carried out in two key locations: the town of Río Hato and Panama City. The arrests were carried out successfully thanks to coordination between the Panamanian authorities and their international counterparts.

The accusation against the extradited is serious and focuses on large-scale financial crimes. The National Police of Panama explained in a press release that those captured are wanted in the United States by the crimes of electronic fraud and money laundering.

United States Department of Justice

According to investigations, the magnitude of the economic injury caused by his illicit activities is estimated to be around one and a half million dollars.

The successful extradition was carried out by agents of the Interpol National Central Office in Panama, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This event underscores the importance of international cooperation in the fight against financial crime, allowing criminals to be brought to justice regardless of the borders they attempt to cross.

