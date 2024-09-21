PIn the last month, Anamá deported 433 migrants on 11 flights, The last of them, on Friday, September 20, left with 36 Ecuadorian citizens; the second, bound for Ecuador, was financed by the United States within the framework of an agreement with Panama to reduce the flow of people crossing the Darien jungle, the natural border with Colombia, on their way to North America.

The flight departed from the Panamanian capital bound for the city of Manta with 36 citizens, Among them 33 men and 3 womenaccompanied by six guards from the National Migration Service (SNM), the entity said in a statement.

This support plan aims to reduce unprecedented irregular migration through the jungle in the province of Darien, considered a deadly route.

Of this group of Ecuadorians, 35 of them were deported and one expelled, after “criminal records were confirmed in his country of origin”the statement details.

The organization stressed that “this support plan aims to reduce unprecedented irregular migration through the jungle in the province of Darien, considered a deadly route.”

More than 430 migrants deported



On August 20, the first of these flights was paid for by the United States, as established by the bilateral agreement signed on July 1, left Panama bound for Medellin with thirty Colombian migrants who were deported.

Panama and the United States signed this agreement to return migrants crossing the Darienwho are experiencing a crisis due to the migratory flow.

“With this, we have eleven flights in total, 433 people deported within the framework of compliance with the memorandum of understanding that we are carrying out with the United States,” he told the local channel on Friday. TVN, the director of the National Migration Service of Panama (SNM), Roger Mojica.

The agreement involves US support valued at 6 million dollars, and according to Mojica, the cost up to this Friday, “adding up the total of the eleven flights, It may be fluctuating right now at an average of $900,000 as of today“.

The head of Migration also pointed out that the flow of irregular migrants through Darién has decreased by about 100,000 people compared to the same date last year, and recalled that these deportations are intended to discourage these people from crossing the jungle in order to have “safe, orderly and regular migration.”

More than 244,200 migrants have crossed the Darien jungle so far in 2024, a decrease of 110,056 compared to the same period last year, representing a drop of 31%, according to figures released by the Panamanian government.

Panamanian authorities estimate that some 320,000 migrants will cross the jungle by 2024, a 38% reduction from the historic record of 520,000 last year.

EFE