The Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Science (imelcf) of Panama launched this Friday the project Collection of Biological DNA Samples to the prison population“the first in Central America that includes those deprived of liberty,” reported the Government.

This initiative, funded by a grant from the Office of Counternarcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the US Department of State., also places Panama among the more than 50 countries in the world that have a DNA Database and Databaseindicated an Imelcf statement.

Also read:Panama points to Colombia for lack of cooperation in migration in the Darién: what happens?

They warn of the failure of the carbon credit market

The main objective of the projectwhich contemplates those deprived of liberty in penitentiary centers “at the national level”, is to “provide elements for the solution of criminal and identification cases” for humanitarian purposes.

The taking of “non-invasive” biological samples gives continuity to the project of the DNA Database and Database that advances together with the Human Identification Centerof the University of North Texas Health Science Center (Untchi, for its acronym in English), indicated the official information.

See also The Ministry of Defense showed combat missions of the Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces as part of the NWO It is an invaluable tool in the fight against crime and humanitarian purposes.

José Vicente Pachar, director of the Imelcf, explained that “DNA is a unique and personal trace”, therefore its collection and storage “is an invaluable tool in the fight against crime and for humanitarian purposes”.

Euclides Castillodirector of Prison system, He said that the project for the collection of biological DNA samples will make it possible to scientifically identify this population, which, he affirmed, is “a great advance as a State and brings us up to modern standards in terms of prison affiliation and identification of the population deprived of freedom”.

Among the functions of the Imelcf, attached to the Public ministryis to provide the services of Criminalistics, analytical identification and scientific and medical-legal investigation.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

The actress ‘Nela’ González revealed to her followers that she has a ‘demisexual’ orientation

Cartagena: a well-known boat businessman is shot inside his truck

The US responds to Petro’s reconciliation plan: it will continue to persecute drug traffickers