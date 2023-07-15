Panama reported this Friday that it has created a “temporary protection permit” that will grant immigration status for a non-extendable period of two years and to which foreigners who have been in the country irregularly for at least one year may apply.

“This temporary permit has the purpose of providing protection to the irregular migrant population that is in a condition of vulnerability, subject to risks and dangers in the face of the smuggling of migrants and the different forms of human trafficking,” said the National Migration Service. (SNM).

All foreigners may opt for this permit, regardless of nationality, who have remained in the country for a period of not less than one year.

Appointments to start the process can be requested from next July 17 through the SNM website.

This temporary permit is intended to provide protection to the irregular migrant population that is in a condition of vulnerability.

“The people benefited from this permit will be able to reside in Panama for two years, complying with the tax, social security, health and legal obligations in general that their activity requires,” said the official statement, which does not specify the cost of this visa.

Before the expiration of this Temporary Protection Permit, The beneficiaries must make the change of status for one of the migratory categories in force in the country, added the letter.

The official information also clarified that “every foreigner who maintains an expired passport and meets the requirements of the norm may opt” for the new permit.

In Panama they have 4.2 million inhabitants and there are 249,000 foreigners, around 6% of the population, according to the results of the national census carried out this 2023.

The Central American country, very economically thriving in the past decade, then received thousands of foreigners, especially Venezuelans fleeing the crisis in their country, who were able to obtain temporary immigration status through the “Crisol de Razas” program, highly criticized by sectors nationals branded as xenophobic.

But the permits obtained through the “Crisol de Razas” have been expiring, which has left many of its beneficiaries, already established in Panama, in limbo.

“Foreign citizens should keep in mind that this permit is not an invitation to attempt to enter the country illegally.since it will only apply to those who were illegally within the national territory at the time of the promulgation of the Executive Decree,” stressed the SNM.

The National Immigration Service said this Friday that applicants for the new temporary protection permit must personally attend their headquarters so that, “if the procedure submitted proceeds, they can complete the Single Immigration Registry.”

EFE