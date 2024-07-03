CColombia easily made it through the group stage of the Copa América and won Group D. After beating Paraguay (2-1) and Costa Rica (3-0) in the first two games, the team led by Néstor Lorenzo closed this instance with a 1-1 draw against Brazil in Santa Clara (California), with which it reached seven points.

According to the criteria of

Tuesday’s draw increased the national team’s unbeaten streak to 26 games, 23 of them since Lorenzo’s arrival in mid-2022. Colombia is one match away from equalling its historic record of games without losing, achieved between 1993 and 1994, with Francisco Maturana as coach.

Colombia will now look to advance to the semi-finals on Saturday at 5 p.m. Colombian time, when it faces Panama in the quarter-finals in Glendale, Arizona.

The history between Colombia and Panama: two defeats in the Gold Cup

This will be the fifth time that Colombia and Panama face each other and the balance has been very even. In the four previous games, there were two victories for each team.

Panama won the first two games, both in the 2005 Gold Cup, to which the then coach of the Colombian National Team, Reinaldo Rueda, sent an alternate team. On July 7, 2005, in the Orange Bowl in Miami, the Canaleros won 1-0, with a goal by Luis Carlos Tejada.

Panama vs. Colombia in the 2005 Gold Cup Photo:THE TIME file Share

They met again in the same edition of the tournament, but in the semi-finals. And Panama won again, 3-2, on July 21 of that year, in New Jersey. Ricardo Phillips, on two occasions, and Jorge Dely Valdés scored for the Panamanians. Jairo Patiño scored a double for Colombia.

Colombia has only beaten Panama in friendlies

Colombia’s two victories were in friendly matches. The first was on May 9, 2007, at the Rommel Fernández Stadium in Panama City. The team then managed by Jorge Luis Pinto won 0-4, with goals from Humberto Mendoza, César Valoyes, Hugo Rodallega and Yulián Anchico.

The most recent was on June 3, 2019, at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, in Colombia’s farewell to its fans before playing the Copa América that year in Brazil. The game ended with another 3-0 win. William Tesillo, Luis Fernando Muriel and Radamel Falcao García scored from a penalty.

Colombia vs. Panama in 2019. In action, James Rodríguez. Photo:Carlos Ortega / EL TIEMPO Archive Share

SPORTS

More Sports News