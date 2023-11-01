The Panama Canal, which is facing a severe drought, announced this Tuesday that it will gradually reduce the number of ship crossings starting November 3 to save water.

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) indicated that it plans to initially cut daily crossings through this route from 29 to 25, which moves almost 6% of world maritime trade. In 2022, an average of 39 ships passed through per day, but the figure had been decreasing for months.

The month of October is the driest since records began 73 years ago.

“The month of October is the driest since records began 73 years ago. The drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon continues to severely impact the Panama Canal reservoir system and, as a consequence, it has been reduced the availability of water,” the ACP said on its website.

He specified that from November 3 to 7, 25 ships will cross per day, from November 8 to 30, 24, in December 22, in January 20 and from February 18.

“The late arrival of the rainy season this year and the lack of precipitation in the Canal basin has forced the Canal to reduce traffic,” explained the ACP in a message sent to its clients.

The Canal has also reduced the draft of ships, which has forced some merchant vessels to unload containers before entering the interoceanic waterway.

The new reduction in traffic will surely cause a greater decrease in their income. A few months ago, the ACP had forecast a decrease of $200 million in its income in 2024.

New fresh water source

In August, the Canal administrator, Ricaurte Vásquez, said that the road needed an additional source of fresh water to be able to operate at full capacity, so the construction of a reservoir on a river was being studied.

Unlike Suez Canal, which uses sea water, the Panamanian route uses fresh water, which it obtained from abundant rainfall tropical.

Gatún is the main reservoir that allows the operation of the Canal, inaugurated by the United States in 1914.

For decades, abundant rainfall ensured the operation of the Canal, but it has decreased considerably.

The 80 km long Canal connects the Pacific Ocean with the Atlantic and its main users are United States, China, Japan and Chile.

As each ship passes through a lock of the Panama Canal, 200 million liters of fresh water are poured into the sea. To save, daily crossings were reduced this year from 39 to 32 and then to 29.

Vásquez indicated that the construction of a dam on the Indio River, to the west of the road, is being studied, whose waters would be taken through a tunnel of about 8 km in length to the lake. Gatun. Extracting water from Lake Bayano, located to the east, is also being studied.

The purpose is not only to provide more water for ships to cross in the Canal, but also to ensure the supply of drinking water in the most populated area of ​​the country.

The reduction in crossings led the Canal to auction the few available spaces and a few months ago a chemical tanker paid a record 2.4 million dollars to avoid the waiting line.

The line had a record 163 vessels on August 9, according to the ACP.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO