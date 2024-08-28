AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/27/2024 – 22:07

Recovering from a drought, the Panama Canal is expected to generate record revenue of $5.6 billion (R$31 billion) in fiscal year 2025, according to the budget approved Tuesday (27) by the Panamanian Congress.

The infrastructure is also projected to contribute $2.8 billion (R$15 billion) to the country’s treasury, an unprecedented figure for the Panamanian route, which was opened by the United States in 1914.

The canal’s budget for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, was unanimously approved by Congress. According to forecasts contained in the budgets, approximately 13,900 ships will pass through the waterway between the Pacific and the Atlantic, carrying 520 million tons of cargo.

The canal’s revenue comes from toll charges, electricity sales and maritime services. About half of this money goes to operations and maintenance, with the rest going to the Treasury.

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP), an autonomous public entity, prepares the budget for the maritime route, which must be approved by Congress.

The lack of rainfall led to a reduction in the daily passage of ships through the canal in 2023, from 38 to 22. With the increase in rainfall in 2024, the transit rose to 35 vessels.

Despite the restriction, the channel’s revenue was not affected, due to the implementation of different measures, including new tariffs, authorities explained.