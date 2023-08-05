The Panama Canal expects a decrease in its income of around 200 million dollars (182.69 million euros) in 2024 due to the reduction in daily transits that it has been forced to implement due to the drought, said Thursday its administrator, Ricaurte Vasquez.

This reduction in the income of the next fiscal year, which will begin the next 1st. October and will end on September 30, 2024, it is a consequence of “not having water”said the administrator of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

“We are planning that we are going to transit between 30 and 32 ships per day (in fiscal year 2024), instead of the 36 to 38 ships that we transit regularly, when we have the water capacity,” which will translate into a drop of income of “between 150 and 200 million dollars,” said Vásquez in a meeting with the Panamanian media and students.

The Panama Canal, through which about 3% of world trade passes, has been implemented since July 30 the measure to limit daily traffic on the waterway to 32 vessels in order not to continue reducing the draft and to keep it at 44 feet.

The draft is the depth that the submerged part of a boat reaches in the water. The maximum depth offered by the Panama Canal is 50 feet, but due to the drought it has been gradually reduced in recent months to the current 44 feet.

This reality is reflected in the highway’s budget for the next fiscal year, which contemplates revenue close to 4.9 billion dollars based on the “water condition” forecast “until September 30 of next year”which is a draft of 44 feet and a daily traffic limited to “between 30 and 22 vessels,” Vásquez explained to EFE.

“If things improve, the better. Let’s hope they don’t get worse in terms of this forecast (…) We are aware that it may not come true and we would have to be more restrictive, but we must not be fatalistic (…) it is not prudent or healthy to make a prognosis with an extreme critical condition,” he added.

Panama Canal presents a crisis due to the scarcity of water.

For this 2023, “from the point of view of the budget, we consider that we are going to meet the budgetary goals and make the contributions that are established”, since the critical situation that is currently experienced with the issue of water “is being reflected in the final part” of the fiscal year.

“Let’s remember that the level of the” artificial lakes that feed the Canal “was at its maximum capacity when the dry season began. What has happened is that the duration of the dry season has been prolonged a lot,” added Vásquez.

The Panama Canal reported last September that it projected income in 2023 for 4,652.9 million dollars10.3% more than the estimate for 2022, and a new record contribution to the treasury of 2,544.6 million dollars.

The Panama Canal connects 180 maritime routes that reach 1,920 ports in 170 countries, according to data from the ACP.

EFE