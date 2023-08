How did you feel about the content of this article?

Container ship sails through the Panama Canal | Photo: EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A drought is causing shipping congestion on both sides of the Panama Canal. According to Dow Jones, more than 200 vessels have been waiting to make the crossing. The number has increased since July. Waterway authorities have limited traffic to save water due to a severe drought. The number of daily crossings was limited to 32. Under normal conditions, it is 36.

The news outlet reports that the canal, which uses three times as much water as New York City, relies on rain to replenish it.

“If there is not enough rain, the passage of ships is reduced and those that cross it pay high premiums that increase transport costs for cargo owners, such as US oil and gas exporters and Asian importers”, highlights Dow Jones.

Restrictions may last for the rest of the year. The administrator of the Panama Canal, Ricaurte Morales, claims that the lack of rain could cause a loss of revenue of US$ 200 million if the problem lasts until the first quarter of next year.