The Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Panama, said Elvia Lau, a spokesman for the country’s health ministry.

She noted that the department made this decision after studying materials on the vaccine of international organizations.

“We have carefully studied the information about the drug and came to the conclusion that it meets all the requirements in force here <...> We have issued a permit for the emergency use of this vaccine,” Lau said on the air of the TV channel Telemetro Thursday, April 1st.

Earlier, on March 31, it became known that the Kenyan authorities had approved the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

On March 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the growing interest in the Russian drug Sputnik V abroad. According to him, these circumstances are not influenced by the deliberate discrediting of the vaccine and informational stuffing.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11. The Sputnik V drug was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center.