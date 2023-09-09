The government of Panama announced this Friday that it will intensify the deportation of migrants who enter the country irregularly through the inhospitable jungle of Darién, on the border with Colombia, in order to stop the wave of migration to the United States.

They are going to reinforce “deportations and expulsions of irregular citizens who have a criminal record, through charter flight contracts”said the head of the National Migration Service, Samira Gozaine.

The measures to contain the migratory wave, which are in force as of this date, “They will be made for all those people who remain illegally or intend to remain illegally in the Panamanian territory”warned the official.

To this end, the Panamanian government is preparing various aircraft and is in the process of hiring charter flights for the deportation of migrants.

Doctors Without Borders provides humanitarian assistance to migrants after crossing the Darién.

Gozaine stated that The Panamanian government will not be able to carry out mass deportations due to lack of resources, so they will focus first on people with a criminal record.

“Obviously, we have limited resources, we would like if 3,000 people come in [de manera irregular a Panamá] deport 3,000, but it is impossible, it is not operational,” argued the official.

Gozaine also said that they are going to tighten measures at airports.

“By discouraging that route (the Darién), we want to protect that they do not enter irregularly through the airports with the intention of staying. We will toughen it through profiling. Our profilers are trained, they know what to look for. The number has increased of false documents, they come to supposed congresses that do not exist, for this reason we will strengthen measures to maintain security,” he explained.

(Also read: Neither buoys, nor fences, nor barbed wire stop the passage of migrants to the US.)

The natural border of the Darién, 266 kilometers long and 575,000 hectares in area, has become in recent years a corridor for migrants trying to reach the United States from South America through Central America and Mexico.

According to official data, so far this year more than 348,000 people have crossed the Darién, despite the fact that the United States has warned that it will not allow those who enter Panama irregularly to enter its territory.

Of that total, according to Gozaine, since April the Panamanian authorities have deported 452 people, a tiny number.

The total number of foreigners that this year have entered Panama through the Darién already exceeds the figure for the entire previous year by more than 100,000, when 248,000 people made that journey, breaking all previous migration records through the jungle.

In the last month, an average of 2,500 to 3,000 migrants have arrived in the Central American country daily from Colombia.

This situation, the authorities said, has pushed the humanitarian assistance capacities of the Central American country “to the limit”, the only one on the continent that offers health and food assistance to this population, from which it also takes biometric data.

Greater controls and restrictions at the border

Almost half of the migrants who pass through the Darién are Venezuelans, although Haitians, Ecuadorians and Colombians also stand out. In addition, there are Asians, with a growing number of Chinese, and Africans, especially from Cameroon.

Foreigners cross the Darién despite being fraught with dangers such as wild animals, rushing rivers, and criminal gangs.

The situation has forced the Panamanian government to install several shelters throughout the country, with the support of international organizations.

Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

Panama will also reinforce security measures in border towns, will change the location of some police checkpoints and will reduce the permit to stay in the country for some migrants from 90 to 15 days, depending on the analysis carried out by the authorities.

(Also: Panama points to Colombia for lack of cooperation in migration in the Darién: what happens?)

​

Since April of this year, “we have managed to rescue more than 576 migrants from organized crime and human trafficking networks in the Darién area,” said the director of the National Border Service,

“We are going to reinforce the routes of riverside control,” both in the Pacific and in the Caribbean, and “restrict the use of trails used by migrants at the border,” Gobea declared.

Bajo Chiquito is the first Panamanian town that migrants arrive after passing the Darién.

overflowed border



Panama has criticized other South American countries, which it accuses of an alleged lack of cooperation to contain the migratory flow, especially from Colombia.

“Panama has managed this flow responsibly, but we are already at the limit of our capacities because the overflow of people is already massive,” said Security Minister Juan Manuel Pino.

On August 23, Pino announced that The Panamanian government would take “forceful” measures to stop the wave of migration through the Darién.

“This migration is no longer human, it is already a case of national security,” Pino said.

There are countries “that have not paid due attention” to the migratory phenomenon, he added.

The Panamanian Foreign Minister, Janaina Tewaney, reported last Wednesday that the Panamanian President, Laurentino Cortizo, will meet this month with his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, to address, among other issues, the migration crisis.

“The immigration issue is on the surface,” Tewaney acknowledged.

‘We require an orderly flow’: Panamanian President

The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, said this Friday that his country requires an “orderly and safe” migratory flow and that for this reason The “return” of irregular travelers arriving in the country, which is facing a humanitarian and security crisis in Darién, will increase, as the authorities have said.

“We are going to increase (the processes to) return, I like the word, we are going to return these irregular migrants to their countries (…) we are going to continue returning these people to their countries of origin,” Cortizo told reporters at end of a work tour in the interior of the country.

AFP