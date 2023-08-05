In yet another diplomatic disagreement between the two nations that share the natural border of the Darien jungle, Panamanian immigration authorities accused Colombia of not doing enough to reduce the transit of irregular migrants through the jungle. In addition, Samira Gozaine, director of the National Migration Service in Panama (SNM) reiterated the requests for international aid to her country, since countries like the United States “are leaving the problem to the region.”

The Panamanian immigration authority affirmed that from Bogotá “they do not want to collaborate with closing the transit” on the Colombian side of the Darién, adding that his country has received up to 2,800 migrants per day from the jungle crossing. Besides, Gozaine He ruled that the Government of Panama City is the only one concerned about the immigration situation.

“Panama is the only country that invests effort and money in caring for this population that arrives almost dying in the Darién (…) Nobody wants to invest in these people,” said Gozaine, adding that the government of his country has spent “more than 65 million dollars” to face the migration crisis on its southern border.

The first semester of 2023 broke the historical records of crossings through the Darién Gapreaching just over 260,000 people who would have traveled through the jungle last July, a figure that is already higher than that reported in all of 2022.

Gozaine stressed that not only migrants need international help, but also the populations that welcome them in Panamanian territory.

A Venezuelan migrant holds his son as they cross the Dead River in the Darien Gap, as they continue their journey towards the US border, in Acandí, Colombia July 9, 2023. © Reuters / Stringer

“We have asked that situations be created, not only for migrants but also for the host populations themselves, so that (them) help with their lives because they are towns where 200 people lived and suddenly they are flooded with 2,000, 3,000 people.” , stressed the director of the SNM, who in turn stated that, although international aid is arriving, “it is not what we have asked for, it is not what we need.”

Until the At the moment, Bogotá has not responded to its neighbor’s claims.

Costa Rica, a new implicated in the Darien crisis

Gozaine was not only emphatic about the difficulties that the Government of her country is having to face the migration crisis and underlined a possible negligence of her neighboring country to the south in handling the situation, but she also pointed out that from San José the pressures are increasing.

The Costa Rican Foreign Ministry would have contacted the counterpart office in Panama to “request to take some type of measure” in order to reduce crossings on the northern border of Panama, a situation that would cause an increase in the stagnant migrant population in the territory Panamanian and that the Government “cannot handle”, according to Gozaine.

A group of migrants, mostly from Venezuela, Ecuador and Haiti, wait at the Las Tecas refuge to start the route through the Darien Gap, as they continue their journey to the US border, in Acandí, Colombia July 9 of 2023. © Reuters / Stringer

In addition, the director of the Panamanian organization warned about a possible “businessmen’s strike” on August 7 in Costa Rican territory, because the migrants arriving in the Central American country would be representing a “sanitary risk” for neighboring businesses “due to the garbage that they leave lying in the streets and because of the fact that these people are doing what they need anywhere”.

Historical figures of migratory crossings through the Darién

On July 21, the SNM warned that if the trend seen in these first seven months of 2023 -which exceeded the record numbers recorded in the 12 months of 2022- continued throughout the year, just over 400,000 people would end up crossing through the Darién Gap by the end of 2023, just under double what was registered last year.

At the time, the Panamanian Administration had registered a little more than 248,000 migratory crossings, a sufficient figure to be the new all-time high.

However, this August 4, Samira Gozaine affirms that There are already around 260,000 people who have crossed the natural border between Panama and Colombiafigures that are headed by people from Venezuela, Haiti and Ecuador mainly.

In an unprecedented situation for the region, the increase in migratory transit through the Darien Gap is an issue that worries not only the nations involved geographically, but also institutions that defend Human Rights. The extreme conditions of the jungle terrain, the presence of criminal organizations and the general ignorance of the routes in the Darién they make their crossing a veritable hell for migrants.

With EFE and local media