The city of Lima was chosen this Tuesday as the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games, replacing Barranquilla.

The decision was made at an Extraordinary General Assembly of the 40 Olympic Committees of the continent held in Miami (USA).

The capital of Peru won the headquarters of the next Pan American Games with a total of 28 votes, in an election process carried out remotely by the 40 Olympic representatives of the continent.

It should be remembered that Barranquilla lost the headquarters by repeatedly failing to comply with the payments demanded by Panam Sports, whose last deadline was December 30.

This was the presentation of the candidates to replace Barranquilla

The official delegations from Asunción and Lima were present in Miami, who made a presentation before the vote, along with the Executive Committee of Panam Sports, headed by its president, Neven Ilic.

For the second time, since the 2019 Games, Lima will host the Pan American and Parapan American Games in the sports venues that were built in the city five years ago and that it maintained under the administration of the Legado entity for a series of regional and world events in various disciplines. .

During the presentation of the candidacy, the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, offered, through a virtual connection, “the commitment of all Peruvians to work so that Lima makes history again” and, specifically, of her government to provide support so that the works are completed on time.

In turn, the president of the Peruvian Olympic Committee, Renzo Manyari, confirmed that The budget for the Games, guaranteed by the Executive, will be 369 million dollars.

In addition to the venues and buildings built for the 2019 games, Lima committed to building another five ten-story towers in the Pan American Village for athletes in the new sports included, such as cricket.

Likewise, the mayor of Lima, Rafael López Aliaga, offered an urban traffic and security plan to facilitate the transfers of delegations during the sporting event.

On behalf of Asunción, the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, was present in a remote connection, who had requested the region's vote of confidence to host the games for the first time.

“Not only will they be unforgettable, our people will leave their souls on the field to be the best in history,” said Peña.

Last week, Lima received a delegation from Panam Sports at the Legado venues, which were proposed to host the sporting event, taking into account the state of the sports infrastructure that has remained operational since the Pan American games held in the Peruvian capital. in 2019.

“We are at a very important moment for national sport. Peru already has the Bolivarian Games of the Bicentennial Ayacucho 2024, also the Bolivarian Games 2025 Ayacucho – Lima and we are sure that, if they choose us as the venue for the Pan American Games 2027, we will hold extraordinary games worthy of remembering and commemorating”, expressed Manyari after that visit.

Why did Barranquilla lose the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games?

“Panam Sports withdraws the organization of the XX Pan American Games of the year 2027 from the Republic of Colombia, the department of Atlántico, the city of Barranquilla and the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) and terminates as of this date (…) the Contract of Headquarters City,” the entity indicated in a statement at the beginning of this year.

In it he argued that “failure to comply with the requirements established” in a letter from last October “automatically annuls the extension of time provided to remedy non-compliance with the Headquarters City Contract.”

