The fever of the next premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine has already arrived in fashion, with some new tennis shoes of Panama inspired by the characters of Marvel.

With two designs of tennis different, Panama launched its sneakers inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine.

The first tennis These are some PANAM Tepoz Deadpool Boots with the classic colors of the Deadpool costume. Deadpool in red and black colors.

On the tongue you can see the character’s face and on the back you can see a black print of his mask and his name below.

These tennis shoes Deadpool of Panama They cost 1,250 Mexican pesos, and can be purchased on the official website of Panama.

In the case of tennis shoes wolverine These are also some PANAM Bota Tepoz in the colors blue and yellow with the classic superhero costumeand the same price as the previous ones.

These tennis shoes have the same characteristics but Wolverinein addition to having a torn detail on the front of the sneakers, simulating the character’s claws.

It is worth noting that the sneakers have delighted fans of Marvelas they are being reported as sold out in different numbers.